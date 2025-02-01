It’s time for AI to come home

Put aside the claims that can’t be confirmed. What kind of presumably second-rate chips did it use? How little did it spend training its derivative large language model? Likewise, if analysts at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies are correct, DeepSeek trained itself on information illicitly gleaned as an enterprise client of America’s pioneering OpenAI. In some instances, the Chinese chatbot will even mistakenly identify itself as OpenAI’s ChatGPT if asked.