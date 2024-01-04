Jeff Bezos Bets on a Google Challenger Using AI to Try to Upend Internet Search

“If you can directly answer somebody’s question, nobody needs those 10 blue links," Srinivas said. Google has begun rolling out a feature that provides lengthy summaries in response to some search queries, though Google has yet to introduce it widely.While Perplexity only serves a fraction of the billions who rely on Google daily, it has attracted a following among tech workers eager to adopt new services making use of generative AI, the software behind chatbots such as ChatGPT. The company offers a paid version of its site for heavy users.

