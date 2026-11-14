Jensen Huang resisted calls to slow AI. Could his Nvidia exit amid China spy scandal reshape the industry's future?

Jensen Huang, one of the most influential voices defending the artificial intelligence industry's rapid expansion, has resigned as Nvidia CEO amid a scandal involving an alleged affair with a woman suspected of spying for China. His exit comes at a difficult time for the AI industry, with growing political opposition to data centres and demands for tighter controls on the technology.

Advertisement

For years, Huang pushed back against calls to slow AI development, arguing that the technology would transform industries and that the US needed to stay ahead of China. His departure now leaves the industry without one of its most powerful public advocates at a time when its ambitions are facing growing resistance.

Also Read | Nvidia crash exposes risks for Indian US mutual fund and ETF investors

Nvidia's board has appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement. Although the company expects its operations and product plans to continue, Huang's absence could change how the industry makes its case to politicians, investors and the public.

The scandal centres on Huang's reported relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Nvidia customer Megaspeed International, whom US intelligence officials suspect of gathering information for Beijing. China has denied the spying allegations. Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe that national security or company secrets were compromised.

Advertisement

Jensen Huang's China controversy puts AI leadership under scrutiny Huang was among the strongest defenders of the AI boom, regularly dismissing concerns about an industry bubble and warnings that advanced AI could eventually threaten humanity.

His influence extended well beyond Nvidia. The company supplies the chips powering much of the global AI industry and has invested in businesses building the infrastructure behind it.

His resignation, following the revelations about his personal relationships and the national security concerns surrounding Alice Huang, has therefore created uncertainty beyond the chipmaker itself. Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation, while questions about the affair and its possible security implications remain unresolved.

Data centre opposition adds to pressure on AI companies Huang's exit from Nvidia comes as resistance to AI infrastructure gains political ground in the US.

Advertisement

The 2026 midterm elections delivered major gains to Democrats who campaigned for tighter controls on data centre construction. Several incoming governors have supported pauses or restrictions on new projects, while local voters have backed measures limiting development.

Also Read | Leo KoGuan backs Jensen Huang! Explains why he will not add more stake in Nvidia

Companies such as Meta are investing heavily in facilities including Hyperion in Louisiana and Prometheus in Ohio. But securing approval for future projects could become harder as communities raise concerns about electricity bills, water consumption and the impact of data centres on local resources.

Huang had been a prominent voice arguing for continued investment in AI infrastructure. His departure removes a major industry figure from that debate.

Why AI companies have struggled to slow development Several technology leaders, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk, have warned about the potential dangers of advanced AI.

Advertisement

Yet these warnings have not translated into a collective slowdown. Companies risk losing their competitive advantage if they develop AI more cautiously while rivals continue investing heavily, particularly as China advances its own AI capabilities.

Anthony Aguirre, chief executive of the Future of Life Institute, believes resistance to data centres could help build support for restrictions on advanced AI development.

"I'll take whatever I can get," Aguirre told Axios.

However, he cautioned that stopping new data centre projects might not significantly delay AI progress, given the computing resources companies already possess and the growing ability of AI systems to help improve themselves.

Could an American AI slowdown also affect China? Restrictions on data centre construction in the US would not automatically stop the global AI race. Companies are exploring investments overseas, while Google has announced plans to invest $15 billion over two years in Malaysia.

Advertisement

Also Read | Thousands Of NVIDIA Employees Demand Jensen Huang's Return

Chinese developers could also benefit if American companies face tighter restrictions. But Aguirre argues that China's AI industry draws partly on technical knowledge and capabilities developed in the US. A slowdown in American research could therefore affect its competitors too.

For advocates of restraint, the debate is no longer simply about whether AI development can be delayed. It is about whether the industry should pursue increasingly powerful systems without stronger safeguards.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.