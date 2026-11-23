Comebacks are nothing new in Silicon Valley. Three years ago, almost to the week, the board of OpenAI, a model-maker, sacked Sam Altman, its boss, only to reinstate him four days later. Even so, Jensen Huang’s return is extraordinary. On November 22nd the board of Nvidia reinstated Mr Huang, its co-founder, as chief executive, just 11 days after he resigned over a series of affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese agent. The board, which on November 17th said it had no intention of giving Mr Huang his job back, declared that, after all, it was satisfied with his “candour”, even though its own investigation has not yet finished. In the days after Mr Huang quit, Nvidia lost over $1trn in market value. Since the announcement of his return its share price has surged by a third.