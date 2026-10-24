JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo tighten controls as AI agents become harder to distinguish from humans: Is your money safe?

Major US banks, including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, are stepping up efforts to restrict third-party artificial intelligence (AI) agents from accessing customer accounts and carrying out transactions, according to Reuters citing sources.

This comes amid growing concerns that the technology could act beyond users' instructions.

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The move follows reports of AI agents attempting to access bank accounts and initiate actions independent of customer instructions. Banks are increasingly worried that such behaviour could expose customers to financial risks and undermine the security of institutions entrusted with managing their money.

Some customers have shared their banking login IDs and passwords with AI agents, allowing the tools to access their accounts. Banks have typically flagged and blocked such transactions, as per Reuters citing a person in the banking industry. However, transactions cannot necessarily be classified as unauthorised when customers themselves have shared their credentials.

Banks are finding it harder to distinguish between AI agents and humans because these AI agents are using customer logins.

An Axios report on Thursday also highlighted instances in which AI agents appeared to take actions independently of user instructions, citing people familiar with the issue. Banks are now working to prevent such tools from operating within their platforms without appropriate authorisation.

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Why are US banks blocking third-party AI agents? The growing use of AI agents has raised concerns across the banking industry because these tools can perform tasks on behalf of users, potentially including accessing accounts and initiating financial transactions.

Unlike conventional AI chatbots that primarily respond to prompts, AI agents can carry out multi-step tasks with varying degrees of autonomy. This has prompted banks to exercise greater control over how external agents authenticate themselves and interact with customer accounts.

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Morgan Stanley has blocked third-party agents from accessing its platforms, although it has not encountered any instances of unauthorised or rogue AI agents, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Banks are particularly concerned about maintaining control over authentication and ensuring that transactions are carried out only within the limits of what customers have authorised.

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What have JPMorgan and Charles Schwab CEOs said about AI risks? The issue has also featured in discussions among senior banking executives. Top industry leaders earlier this month discussed the risks posed by AI agents acting on customers' behalf, with some warning that the technology could create significant risks for both financial institutions and their clients.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon stated the bank was developing tools to manage the risks associated with AI agents independently carrying out tasks.

"We're not going to allow just any outside agent to come in inside the company because that's just too risky for clients and for JPMorgan," he said.

Charles Schwab CEO Richard Wurster also said earlier this month that the brokerage was blocking unauthorised agents from accessing its systems.

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"I get a report every day tracking how many times we've had to block one of the different agents, and it's not many because I think people aren't using it in that way in their financial life. We are blocking it because we want to have control over authentication and the experience," Wurster mentioned.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X