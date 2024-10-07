AI’s next challenge: Indian courts saddled with millions of pending cases

Hardik Dave, founder of Indika AI, said the company was using proprietary or open-source AI platforms locally to maintain full control over judicial data to maintain privacy. It is also deploying AI on government servers to ensure data localization and compliance and data anonymization to redact sensitive information before processing to protect privacy. He said that training would be crucial to know how AI tools integrate into existing systems. “Judicial staff and lawyers need to learn AI basics, data privacy, and ethical use to ensure responsible AI application," he said.