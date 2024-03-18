Just how rich are businesses getting in the AI gold rush?
Summary
- Nvidia and Microsoft are not the only winners
Barely a day goes by without excitement about artificial intelligence (AI) sending another company’s market value through the roof. Earlier this month the share price of Dell, a hardware manufacturer, jumped by over 30% in a day because of hopes that the technology will boost sales. Days later Together AI, a cloud-computing startup, raised new funding at a valuation of $1.3bn, up from $500m in November. One of its investors is Nvidia, a maker of AI chips that is itself on an extended bull run. Before the launch of ChatGPT, a “generative" AI that responds to queries in uncannily humanlike ways, in November 2022 its market capitalisation was about $300bn, similar to that of Home Depot, a home-improvement chain. Today it sits at $2.3trn, $300bn or so short of Apple’s.