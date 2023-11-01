Kamala Harris to addresses AI regulation and security in London speech
In a speech in London, Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States will address the growing concerns surrounding artificial intelligence, emphasizing the need for enhanced global collaboration and more stringent regulations to safeguard consumers from the potential risks associated with this technology, reported Bloomberg.