In a speech in London, Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States will address the growing concerns surrounding artificial intelligence, emphasizing the need for enhanced global collaboration and more stringent regulations to safeguard consumers from the potential risks associated with this technology, reported Bloomberg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As history has shown in the absence of regulation and strong government oversight, some technology companies choose to prioritize profit over the wellbeing of their customers; the security of our communities; and the stability of our democracies," as per the prepared remarks Harris is scheduled to give at the US Embassy in the UK capital.

Reportedly, as part of a comprehensive initiative by the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris is delivering this speech as an integral component of their broader strategy to impose limitations on emerging artificial intelligence tools. These tools are entering the market at a swift pace, frequently without substantial oversight from regulatory bodies. In London, Harris, alongside other international leaders, is attending the AI Security Summit hosted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Bletchley Park. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harris is set to announce a range of measures that the White House is implementing to tackle potential risks. These actions include the establishment of a new US AI Safety Institute within the Commerce Department, with its primary mission being the development of guidelines and tools for managing the potential threats presented by AI.

Furthermore, the Office of Management and Budget intends to issue preliminary policy guidance concerning the utilization of AI by the US government.

The speech follows President Joe Biden's signing of an executive order on Monday, granting the federal government the authority to establish security standards and privacy safeguards for emerging AI technologies. This order will exert a significant influence on companies such as Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, adds the report from the agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These companies will be required to provide the government with test results for their new AI models prior to public release. Additionally, the directive mandates the labeling of AI-generated content.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

