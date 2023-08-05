Kolkata copywriter becomes victim of AI revolution, her pay declines by 90%: Report2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Sharanya Bhattacharya -- once a ghostwriter and copywriter for a creative solutions agency, now earns only 10 percent of what she used to earn earlier -- all thanks to ChatGPT.
When the artificial intelligence revolution began in the market, debates started that it may take up people's jobs. In a recent incident, a 22-year-old copywriter from Kolkata is its latest victim, reported New York Post on 2 August.
