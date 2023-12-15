Krutrim can outperform GPT-4 in 6 Indian languages! 10 things to know about Ola's AI platform
Krutrim AI: Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, introduces India's first full-stack artificial intelligence solution, designed to reflect India's cultural and linguistic diversity.
In a groundbreaking announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, introduced Krutrim AI, India's first full-stack artificial intelligence solution, during a hybrid event streamed live on YouTube. Here are 10 key highlights from the unveiling:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message