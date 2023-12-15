In a groundbreaking announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, introduced Krutrim AI, India's first full-stack artificial intelligence solution, during a hybrid event streamed live on YouTube. Here are 10 key highlights from the unveiling: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Meaningful Name: Krutrim, derived from Sanskrit, translates to "artificial." The AI model is designed to be a true reflection of artificial intelligence, resonating with India's cultural and linguistic diversity, reported CNBCTV18.

2. Multilingual Mastery: Krutrim boasts proficiency in understanding 20 Indian languages and generating content in 10 Indian languages, including Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Odiya. This marks a significant leap towards linguistic inclusivity in AI.

3. Cultural Relevance: Aggarwal emphasized the importance of cultural context, asserting that Krutrim is tailored to capture the nuances of India's rich heritage, which sets it apart from AI models predominantly trained on Western data.

4. Training Prowess: The AI model has undergone extensive training, processing over 2 trillion tokens—subwords used in conversations. This robust training, Ola claims, positions Krutrim as a leader in the industry, surpassing even the capabilities of GPT-4 in Indic language support.

5. Indian Data Dominance: Krutrim is proud to be trained on 20 times more Indic tokens than any other model, ensuring a deep understanding of Indian culture, values, and aspirations.

6. Voice-Activated: Going beyond text, Krutrim responds to voice inputs, enhancing user interaction and accessibility. The model can seamlessly switch between written and spoken communication, reported Money Control.

7. Real-time Coding Capability: Krutrim showcased its versatility by demonstrating real-time coding during the unveiling event. This feature positions Krutrim as a potential game-changer for developers and businesses.

8. Krutrim Pro on the Horizon: Ola plans to launch Krutrim Pro, a more powerful multimodal AI model, in the next quarter. This upgraded version is expected to offer sophisticated problem-solving and task execution capabilities.

9. India's AI Vision: Aggarwal expressed his vision for India to become a global leader in AI. He stressed the need for an AI-first economy, positioning Krutrim as a tool for cultural expression rather than assimilation into a single global paradigm.

10. Availability: Krutrim's website is live, allowing interested individuals to register their interest. The base LLM model will be available to the public next month, with APIs set to release in February, ushering in a new era of AI-driven innovation in India.

Ola's Krutrim AI emerges as a homegrown solution, promising to redefine the landscape of artificial intelligence with its unique blend of linguistic diversity, cultural relevance, and extensive training. As India's first AI, Krutrim is poised to make a lasting impact on both the economy and cultural fabric of the nation.

