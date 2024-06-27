Leveraging AI for success
The evolution of AI in business and consumer sectors is transforming industries. The tech industry is focusing on AI innovation, targeting generative AI. Interestingly, AI is set to revolutionize underwriting processes, ensuring data integrity and privacy.
Every few years, humans make technological innovations that put them on a completely new trajectory of development. The last such innovation was the Internet, and the next is Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it transforms how we live, work and do business.