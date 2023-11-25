Liberal media displays higher opposition to AI, citing concerns over bias and inequality, new study reveals
New studies indicate that articles from liberal media sources express a higher level of opposition towards artificial intelligence (AI) compared to their conservative counterparts. This opposition is often rooted in concerns regarding AI's potential to exacerbate societal issues such as racial and gender biases, as well as income inequality, according to researchers from Virginia Tech University in the United States, reported PTI.