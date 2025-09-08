Lookalikes and impersonators try to hang on in the age of AI

EDINBURGH—Dennis Alan sat down with a glass of soda in a secluded backstage bar here at the Scottish capital’s yearly arts festival and let out a long sigh. Being the world’s leading Donald Trump impersonator is a tiring business.

“It can be tough, I can’t lie," he said, adjusting his red MAGA cap.

Sitting opposite was Alison Jackson, a performance artist with a shock of blonde hair and blue-tinted glasses who hired Alan to appear in her show about celebrity culture, “Faking Famous." She described how she often has to keep curious women away from Alan’s dressing room as he touches up his fake tan.

“They want a kiss, or sometimes something more," she said as a succession of selfie-hunters closed in on Alan, who is 74 and from Chicago.

This increasingly looks like the future for the tight-knit world of political impersonators as artificial intelligence and digitally created deep fakes creep in on their turf.

For years they were a fixture on late-night talk shows or television commercials. But nearly a decade after the first digital replicas of Barack Obama began to circulate, it’s becoming easier and cheaper to create convincing digital doppelgangers.

The upshot is that lookalikes need to make more in-person appearances if they are to keep the money rolling in.

“I think all lookalikes’ and impersonators’ jobs will disappear from films in the next decade," said Howard X, an Australian who lives off his striking resemblance to the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

“The clock is counting down," he said.

Tech advances are having another, more immediate effect on impersonators’ sense of self-worth: If they’re too good, people don’t believe they’re real.

Just ask Alan.

On a recent episode of “South Park," Alan portrayed Trump in a live-action sequence. There he was, stripping naked as he portrayed the president having an epiphany in the desert, with only his face and hair slightly enhanced. It should have been a career breakthrough. News outlets instead talked about the show’s new AI-generated content.

“At first I was flattered that so many people thought I was so convincing a Trump that they thought it must have been generated entirely by AI," Alan said. “But then I thought, no—people need to know it was real."

Some feel there isn’t too much to worry about just yet.

Among them is Slawomir Sobala, a Vladimir Putin impersonator from Poland. He appeared in a biopic catchily titled “Putin" earlier this year, providing a base image that was digitally enhanced to more closely resemble the Russian leader. The end result looked a little unconvincing to some reviewers, especially as Sobala, with his balding head and sharp eyes, actually looks a lot like Putin without any additional help.

“AI is not advanced enough, at least not yet, when it comes to altering an actor’s appearance," said Sobala, who runs a logistics business when he isn’t impersonating Putin. “The high expectations don’t meet what AI can actually do."

Ben Cornish, a Leonardo DiCaprio impersonator, said the Putin film, whatever its flaws, is cause for alarm.

“I figure I’ve got at least 10 or 20 years left before a suitable replicant or West World kind of android can believably go to a party and entertain people, giving them the impression that they are in the presence of Leo," he said from Los Angeles, where he has a steady stream of corporate events providing work.

“But when that’s the reality, I think there will be much bigger issues than whether a professional impersonator can still get a job," Cornish said, laughing.

Alan used to be able to rely on regular television work as Trump. One of his favorites was an ad he did for the company that makes and markets Twinkies in Egypt.

“They had a new filling and it was orange so they flew me over," Alan recalled. “I was given some Arabic to speak phonetically for the slogan, but I had no idea what I was saying. It could have been anything."

Now he is focused on getting in whatever work he can while he can.

For days he pounded Edinburgh’s cobbled streets, posing for photos with his red hat and dark navy suit and drumming up publicity for Jackson’s show, which involves taking volunteers from the audience and making them look like celebrities, too.

Some passersby jokingly boo when they see him in full Trump mode. Alan just smiles and waves.

Others do a double take or ask for pictures. The real Trump recently vacationed in Scotland, where his mother was born and where he owns golf courses.

“Donald, my long-lost Scottish brother, let’s get a selfie," said Callum Stewart, one of the many locals lining up to get a shot with Alan, who grins and offers a thumbs-up before talking about his turn in “South Park."

The show’s social-media accounts had recently released some behind-the-scenes images of Alan and co-creator Trey Parker putting together one of the key segments, which involved Alan’s Trump laying spreadeagled in the desert sand.

Perhaps it will get him some more work, Alan mused.

“I don’t know. It’s hard to tell," he said. “But at least the nation got to see it really is my fat ass and man boobs."