Malaysia’s Gentari plans minority stake sale in C&I assets to raise around $400 million
India's C&I sector has seen sustained investor interest and deal activity, including assets of INOXGFL Group, Serentica Renewables, Radiance Renewables and Vibrant Energy
NEW DELHI:New Delhi: Gentari Sdn Bhd, a unit of Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) that has been actively scouting for green energy assets in India, is now planning a minority fund raise in its proposed commercial and industrial (C&I) projects in an equity deal valued at around $400 million, two people aware of the development said.