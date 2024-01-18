Many AI researchers think fakes will become undetectable
The Economist 18 Jan 2024
Summary
- Both detection software and watermarks can be defeated
Rishi Sunak is Britain’s prime minister. If some advertisements on Facebook can be trusted (which they cannot) he also appears to be flogging get-rich-quick schemes. One such advert shows Mr Sunak endorsing an app supposedly developed by Elon Musk, a businessman, into which viewers can make regular “savings".
