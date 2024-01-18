Many AI researchers think fakes will become undetectable

One technique for marking text was proposed by a team at the University of Maryland in July 2023, and added to by a team at University of California, Santa Barbara, who presented their tweaks at NeurIPS. The idea is to fiddle with a language model’s word preferences. First, the model randomly assigns a clutch of words it knows to a “green" group, and puts all the others in a “red" group. Then, when generating a given block of text, the algorithm loads the dice, raising the probability that it will plump for a green word instead of one of its red synonyms. Checking for watermarking involves comparing the proportion of green to red words—though since the technique is statistical, it is most reliable for longer chunks of writing.