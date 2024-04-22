Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently spoken out regarding the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, asserting that while progress has been made, the current state of AI does not pose existential risks to humanity. This statement follows Meta's recent unveiling of Llama 3, the newest iteration of its AI chatbot.

In a private conversation with The Verge, Zuckerberg emphasized the impressive capabilities of Llama 3, highlighting its enhanced performance and reasoning abilities. Meta plans to integrate these advancements into its AI assistant, Meta AI, across its platforms, including Instagram.

Despite the strides in AI development, Zuckerberg maintains that current models, including Meta's, have not reached a level of sophistication that warrants existential concerns. He reassures the public that no AI initiatives, including those undertaken by Meta, pose such risks in the foreseeable future.

Zuckerberg also enforced Meta's vision to transparency by considering the release of Llama as open-source for public and research use. However, he acknowledges the need for caution, particularly in multimodal AI applications, such as image generation, which could have significant implications in contexts like elections.

Meanwhile, the ongoing rivalry between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla chief Elon Musk has reignited, sparking new talk about a possible "fight." In response to a suggestion from a user on X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk, the billionaire, stated, "I’m ready to fight Zuck anywhere, anytime with any rules. LFG!!!"

User @dogeofficialceo shared a story about his visit to the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, and tagged Elon Musk. He wrote, “After the tour, I asked the tour guide about the Elon vs. Zuck fight, and he laughed, saying, ‘That’s something we would love to see.’ Then he mentioned Dogecoin, so I tipped him some doge afterwards. It was absolutely amazing."

