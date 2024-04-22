Mark Zuckerberg assures public, ‘No existential risks from current AI, despite progress’
Meta CEO Zuckerberg discusses AI advancements post Llama 3 launch, asserting no existential threat. He highlights Llama 3's capabilities, plans integration into Meta AI and stresses transparency, potential release as open-source.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently spoken out regarding the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, asserting that while progress has been made, the current state of AI does not pose existential risks to humanity. This statement follows Meta's recent unveiling of Llama 3, the newest iteration of its AI chatbot.