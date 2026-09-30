McDonald’s using AI to price burgers? Same Big Mac can cost more nearby

McDonald’s is reportedly using artificial intelligence to recommend different prices for the same menu items at its restaurants in the US and some global markets, according to a Reuters report published on September 30, 2026. The system will process customers' willingness to pay in a given area and recommend the company's “optimal price” for each restaurant. This means customers in the same city could pay different prices for the same burger.

Advertisement

The pricing system is being used through a portal available to McDonald’s franchisees. The tool can analyse the price elasticity of a restaurant's customer base and suggest a price several times a year, Reuters reported. McDonald's states that franchisees can still determine final prices and that it's a business decision-making tool, not a rigid pricing tactic.

AI recommendations can create major price gaps Reuters checked the pricing data and found that restaurants in the immediate vicinity varied widely in price. For instance, a Big Mac in Fresno, California, sold for $5.69 at one outlet and $6.89 at another two miles away.

The system reportedly shows a message that indicates a restaurant's “price sensitivity” by how much customers are willing to pay. These recommendations have been embraced by some franchisees, who told Reuters that McDonald's has urged them to adopt them, although the company said final pricing decisions would be left to individual operators.

Advertisement

The McDonald's internal communication, reviewed by Reuters, apparently requires franchisees to use approved pricing consultants and tools. Company documents also show that McDonald's monitors adherence to its pricing suggestions at restaurants.

Franchisees face pressure over pricing decisions Some franchise owners have spoken of meeting with corporate personnel after going outside the proposed prices. There is limited control over the pricing, said former franchise owner Karen King, who was quoted by Reuters.

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski also spoke to investors recently that a conversation about price non-compliance could take place during the discussion of franchise renewals. McDonald’s, however, has rejected Reuters’ characterisation of the system as mandatory, calling the reporting “speculative and uninformed”.

AI pricing raises antitrust concerns The terms of the pricing platform reportedly include warnings about potential competition among restaurants and require restaurant owners to comply with antitrust and competition laws. The document also clarifies that franchisees continue to have the discretion to determine their own prices and advises them to consult independent legal counsel.

Advertisement

McDonald's has been using some of its pricing technology since at least 2019, according to Reuters. Kempczinski spoke with investors on the topic of proprietary tools to evaluate restaurant pricing in 2023.

The technology has also generated some controversial recommendations. One Connecticut store owner was allegedly told to start selling the Big Mac for $18, a price that was criticised by the public and sued by a former employee whose case has yet to be resolved.

Also Read | Meta Muse AI agent to get digital avatar, Mac control and shopping features

Dynamic pricing faces wider consumer backlash McDonald’s is not alone in experimenting with algorithm-based pricing. In 2024, Reuters reported that Wendy's CEO said the company would implement ‘dynamic pricing,' which drew criticism of the company. Instacart also drew criticism after trying various prices based on algorithmic factors and announcing it had discontinued its AI pricing tools.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC and Taco Bell, is developing AI systems to manage restaurant operations, such as one that could adjust the menu at its Taco Bell drive-throughs based on preprogrammed information about an approaching vehicle.

The debate comes as McDonald’s faces weaker demand from lower-income customers. Low-income consumer traffic is down by almost double digits in the last two years, Kempczinski recently said.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.