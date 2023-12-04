MediaTek's vision: AI-powered chips hinted with image manipulation and personalized suggestion
MediaTek's AI chips, like the Dimensity 9300 and Dimensity 8300, have on-device generative AI capabilities. The Dimensity 9300 can handle Large Language Models (LLMs) with up to 33 billion parameters.
MediaTek, at its Executive Summit 2023, unveiled plans to introduce AI-powered chips, a move aimed at integrating generative AI into smartphones. This echoes the industry trend, as demonstrated by the latest Google Pixel devices featuring a range of AI functionalities through the new Tensor G3 SoC. The surge in AI development has made it a focal point, with companies like MediaTek actively incorporating these technologies into their product suites.