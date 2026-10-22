Meet Claude Duet: Anthropic's new AI agent is ready to take over your Gmail, Slack and business tasks

Anthropic has introduced Claude Duet, a new AI-powered agent designed to help professionals and small business owners manage daily tasks and automate routine work. The app can track connected accounts, important updates, and even finish reports and complete tasks when the user is out of the app.

The research preview is currently on a waitlist for Claude Pro and Max users in the US. Claude Duet is available via standalone apps for iOS and Android and on the web. The service, according to Anthropic, will provide automation capabilities that will automate tasks across business applications and proactively track priorities, instead of having to be initiated by the user first.

Claude Duet can manage tasks in the background According to Anthropic, Claude Duet can notify users of key information from integrated apps in the morning and review accounts every few hours. It can flag messages that need attention, schedule meetings, draft emails, prepare financial forecasts and build dashboards.

The agent runs on a virtual machine with its own browser, allowing it to continue working when users leave their phones or computers. It's powered by Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.5 model and also includes all of a user's previously stored memory, skills and linked applications from their Claude accounts.

Users can give tasks via text or voice messages in a single continuous conversation. The app then identifies the steps needed and informs the users when the task is done or requires their input.

Supports over 6,000 business integrations According to Anthropic, Claude Duet has over 6,000 connectors and plugins in the Claude Marketplace. The integrations include communication, finance, recruitment, marketing and e-commerce.

Customers can manage missed Gmail messages, track unpaid invoices in QuickBooks and Stripe, use payroll using Gusto, create job postings on LinkedIn and send marketing emails via Canva with the help of the agent. It can also be used to help manage Shopify stores, and the visual editor is currently richer but is scheduled for a future update.

Claude Duet also offers customers the option to purchase via the digital wallet, Link, Stripe’s digital wallet, and Shop Pay. In a future update, Anthropic will allow users to log in to a website using saved 1Password credentials.

User approval and security safeguards According to Anthropic, Claude Duet needs permission to take significant actions. It can draft messages, documents and transactions, but the user is responsible for approving actions, including sending messages, making payments, signing documents, or deleting information.

The agent cannot trade securities or transfer money between accounts, even with user approval. There are also measures to prevent prompt injection and unauthorised actions, Anthropic added. It has security features which keep sensitive information from being shared, like credit card numbers and government identification.

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Claude Duet availability and limitations Currently, Claude Duo is in early research preview for Claude Pro and Max subscribers in the US. The preview does not include Team and Enterprise plans. The service uses the same limits as users' existing Claude subscription, and background checks will eat into the limits faster.

Anthropic has acknowledged that the agent may misinterpret conversations, misjudge priorities or miss updates between checks. There is also less development of personal tasks, e.g., book tickets, than of work-related tasks.