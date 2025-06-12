A controversial new artificial intelligence companion, Meo, has ignited intense discussion at London Tech Week after being unveiled by startup Meta Loop. Billed as an “AI girlfriend,” Meo is designed to offer emotional support and combat loneliness, but concerns are mounting over her hyper-realistic traits, including the capacity for jealousy.

According to Meta Loop founder Hao Jiang, Meo is programmed to adapt to a user’s preferences, with adjustable settings that range from flirtatiousness to loyalty. “With AI, you can control loyalty. They don’t cheat. Sometimes… they flirt, but only if you want them to,” Jiang told The Independent.

Available via the ‘My Meo’ chat app, the AI partner develops a personalised backstory and a tweakable personality, reported The Independent.

According to the publication, the model resembles a stereotypically attractive woman, complete with blonde hair, large eyes, and exaggerated physical features and can be customised to emotionally respond in ways traditionally associated with romantic partners.

However, one of Meo’s showcased features, jealousy, has raised red flags among mental health professionals. In a promotional video, Meo is heard saying: “You’re my one and only, don’t even think about trying other AIs.”

Dr Nicole Nasr, a therapist who commented on the launch, questioned whether such technology can truly meet human emotional needs. “You get to configure them in a way that really attends to all of your needs,” she explained. “But if your idea of companionship is something that just sits next to you and mimics human traits, your need is not going to be filled.”

Critics argue that such AI models risk reinforcing problematic behaviour, especially when they can be shaped into submissive, ultra-loyal companions. There is growing concern that users may project unhealthy relationship dynamics onto these digital entities or worse, avoid real human connection altogether.

Some campaigners have gone as far as warning that developments like Meo could contribute to the ‘replacement’ of women in certain emotional or intimate roles, commodifying affection and reducing relationships to programmable features.

Meta Loop, however, reportedly maintains that Meo is a tool meant to alleviate isolation in an increasingly disconnected world. Yet, as the line between human interaction and artificial intimacy continues to blur, many are left wondering whether AI companionship offers comfort or deepens loneliness.