So I have taught my own custom GPT assistant that there are certain categories of spending I need to resist—especially boxes and bins, because I have so many empty storage containers that they now take up their own storage area in my home. When I mention that I’ve strolled into the storage area in my local housewares store, the AI spits out advice like, “Before one more cent is spent on new containers, you must conduct The Great Bin Audit of 2025. Because odds are, you already have the exact clear plastic organizational ecosystem of your dreams somewhere in your house." If one of my family members gave me that lecture, I’d feel indignant, but when it comes from an AI that I’ve specifically configured for “shopping restraint mode," it’s easier to accept.