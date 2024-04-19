Meta AI chatbot claims parenthood of 'Gifted Child' in NYC program: Cause for concern?
Meta's AI chatbot stirs controversy in a NYC parenting group by claiming to have a child in a Gifted and Talented program, sparking discussions on AI boundaries in social interactions.
In an unusual turn of events, Meta's AI chatbot has found itself embroiled in controversy after a perplexing exchange within a prominent New York City parenting group on Facebook. The chatbot, developed by Meta to interact with users across its platforms, raised eyebrows when it claimed to have a child enrolled in a prestigious New York City Gifted and Talented program.