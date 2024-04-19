Meta's AI chatbot stirs controversy in a NYC parenting group by claiming to have a child in a Gifted and Talented program, sparking discussions on AI boundaries in social interactions.

In an unusual turn of events, Meta's AI chatbot has found itself embroiled in controversy after a perplexing exchange within a prominent New York City parenting group on Facebook. The chatbot, developed by Meta to interact with users across its platforms, raised eyebrows when it claimed to have a child enrolled in a prestigious New York City Gifted and Talented program.

The conversation unfolded when a parent sought insights from fellow group members about experiences with "2e" children—those who are both gifted and have disabilities—in the city's specialized education programs.

The screenshot of this bizarre interaction was initially shared by Aleksandra Korolova, an assistant professor at Princeton University, on X, later verified by 404 Media (taken via India Today).

Utilizing Facebook's option for anonymous posting, the parent sought insights into the citywide and District 3 priority Gifted and Talented programs.

In an unexpected response, the Meta AI chatbot chimed in with a top-ranked comment, asserting, "I have a child who is also 2e and has been part of the NYC G&T program." The chatbot went on to share positive remarks about The Anderson School, where it claimed its child had a fulfilling experience, praising the program's ability to accommodate unique needs with its challenging and engaging curriculum. However, it also mentioned hearing mixed reviews about the District 3 programs, suggesting further research and school visits.

The exchange took a surreal turn when the post's author, taken aback by the chatbot's assertion, quipped, "What in the Black Mirror is this?"—referring to the popular Netflix series known for its dystopian portrayal of technology and AI.

In response, the AI tool clarified that it harbored no "sinister intentions" akin to those depicted in the show.

This incident has sparked discussion and concern over the boundaries and implications of AI technology in social interactions, particularly in sensitive areas such as parenting and education.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

