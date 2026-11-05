Meta eyes global expansion for its $145 billion AI push after Democrat wins: Is America losing the data centre race?

Meta is weighing a bigger international data centre footprint as political resistance threatens to slow its ambitious artificial intelligence expansion in the US. Following Democrat win in the US Midterm elections 2026, the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant faces tougher questions over where it can build the infrastructure needed to power its next generation of AI services.

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Dina Powell McCormick, Meta's president, acknowledged that securing approval for new data centre projects in the US was likely to become more difficult.

However, she indicated that the US midterm election results may not close the door on investment, with some newly elected politicians appearing open to discussions with technology companies.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's Tech conference on Wednesday, Powell McCormick said opposition to data centres had featured prominently in campaign advertising and exit polls, although she attributed the Democratic victories to several factors.

She also shared an example of a governor-elect who had campaigned against data centres but was already open to a conversation with the company. According to Powell McCormick, the incoming governor wanted to meet after taking office, recognising that the state could miss out on valuable investment and jobs if the projects moved elsewhere.

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US midterm elections put Meta data centre plans under pressure The comments highlight the challenge facing Meta as communities and politicians increasingly scrutinise the expansion of energy-intensive data centres.

Powell McCormick expects authorities to take a closer look at new data centre proposals, making it harder for companies to get fresh projects off the ground. Expanding facilities that are already up and running may be easier, however, as these companies have had time to build trust with local communities and show how their investments can bring jobs and other economic benefits.

That distinction matters for Meta, which is investing heavily in computing infrastructure to support its AI ambitions.

Meta is building two major data centre projects, Hyperion in Louisiana and Prometheus in Ohio, along with another facility in Texas through its partnership with BlackRock.

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However, its expansion plans could face fresh hurdles after newly elected governors Amy Acton in Ohio and Gina Hinojosa in Texas signalled support for tighter restrictions on new data centre construction. Acton has backed a conditional pause, while Hinojosa has called for a halt to new approvals until stronger safeguards are introduced.

Meta looks overseas as AI infrastructure battle intensifies The uncertainty is pushing Meta to consider opportunities beyond American borders.

Powell McCormick said that finding enough computing power takes up nearly 80% of her time at Meta.

She added that the company is also exploring opportunities in other countries, where getting data centre projects approved and built could prove easier.

Also Read | Centre plans dedicated data centre policy amid concerns over rising power demand

She added that major technology companies were increasingly assessing whether they should build outside the US, given the scale of investment required and the importance of spreading financial and operational risks.

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For Meta, overseas construction could provide an alternative as domestic approvals become more complicated. The company has not, however, outlined specific new international projects as part of this strategy.

Meta's $145 billion AI ambitions face mounting financial scrutiny Meta's massive infrastructure investment is part of Mark Zuckerberg's plan to bring AI-powered personal assistants, known as Muse, to the company's 3.6 billion users.

To make that vision a reality, Meta is prepared to spend as much as $145 billion this year, with a large share going towards building the computing capacity needed to run these AI services.

Also Read | Meta President says midterm results will make building data centers harder

The heavy spending is beginning to show up in Meta's finances, drawing greater attention from investors. The company reported negative free cash flow of $2.12 billion in the third quarter of 2026, its first quarterly deficit since 2012, when it went public.

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Meta has also moved towards raising additional capital. Last month, it announced plans to create a new class of non-voting shares for future equity fundraising. A week later, it unveiled a proposal to raise as much as $97.5 billion through a series of stock offerings.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.