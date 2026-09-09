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Meta launches Muse AI agent: Can users trust it with email, payments and personal data?

Meta has launched Muse, a personal AI agent that can handle tasks such as sending emails, booking travel, filling forms and making purchases. The agent connects with services including email, calendars, payments, shopping and other apps.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated9 Sep 2026, 11:03 AM IST
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Meta has launched Muse, a personal AI agent.
Meta has launched Muse, a personal AI agent.(Meta)
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Meta on Tuesday launched a new personal AI agent called Muse that does more than just answer questions; it also completes tasks for users. The company says Muse can send emails, make travel plans, fill out forms, organize events and make online purchases.

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The release comes during a critical period for Meta, as it is once again under scrutiny for privacy and consumer trust issues. Trust is a key component of Meta's latest push into AI, as Muse needs access to personal services such as email, calendars, payments and shopping apps.

Meta Muse takes on everyday tasks

Meta says that Muse can develop plans based on a user's objectives and persist with them after the user closes the application. It can open a browser, fill out forms and take action when conditions change.

The agent may also be able to recall details from past conversations. For instance, when a recipe is saved to Instagram, Meta says Muse can convert it into a grocery list or track guests' dietary preferences when creating invitations.

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Muse will ask for permission before carrying out sensitive actions. Users can also view an audit trail for what the agent has done and what it is going to do.

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Payments gain an AI-focused security layer

Muse can now make purchases through Stripe's Link wallet. The system issues a one-time-use card, ensuring that a user's actual card details remain hidden from merchants.

Muse is the first AI agent covered by Link's purchase protections, which include benefits such as coverage for damaged or lost items, eligible price drops and returns. Meta says support for Shop Pay and 1Password will follow.

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Muse built around privacy safeguards

Muse is hosted in a special-purpose cloud computer known as Muse Secure VM, according to Meta. The internet access for Muse is controlled by another security system called Sentinel.

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According to the company, Muse doesn't show users their passwords, credit and debit card numbers, or any other sensitive information. Users may also select the services they wish to join and the level of access to be granted.

According to Meta, the virtual machine doesn't share Muse data with its advertising systems, and there are no Muse conversations. Users can choose not to have their interactions used to train Meta's AI models. Later this year, Meta plans to introduce Confidential VM. The company will encrypt the entire virtual machine using a key that will be under the user's sole control.

Meta faces privacy trust test

This could be Muse's biggest challenge. Meta has been criticised and subjected to regulatory action for its handling of user data over the past few years, amid significant privacy-related issues and the Cambridge Analytica scandal involving Facebook.

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It might lead to consumer apprehensions about granting an AI agent access to accounts, such as email, payments or other confidential services. Meta is thus hoping that the extra technical security will somehow be enough to outweigh these concerns and that users will feel empowered to control their devices, and that Muse is indeed useful.

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Muse price and availability

Muse is being rolled out in the US via its website, iOS, Android and WhatsApp, but the support for Meta's AI glasses will come later. There is a basic version and paid versions of $20 and $100 per month for Power and Maximum.

The larger question is whether Muse can get things done. It's whether people are willing to let Meta do it to them by giving them access to their digital lives.

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About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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