Meta launches Muse Spark 1.3, challenging OpenAI and Anthropic in race for advanced AI systems

Meta has announced the release of its latest and more powerful AI model, Muse Spark 1.3, building on version 1.2. The new model, which became accessible on Wednesday, improves coding, automation of tasks and the processing of complex instructions, the company said.

The model is accessible to developers via Meta's API and will soon roll out across Meta's platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and Meta AI. Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang told Bloomberg on Wednesday that Muse Spark 1.3 significantly narrows the gap with some leading AI systems from OpenAI and Anthropic.

Muse Spark 1.3 gets major performance boost Wang told Bloomberg that the Muse Spark 1.3 represents Meta's biggest performance improvement to date. He said the model is competitive with Anthropic's latest systems and even beats OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol on certain coding challenges.

The model also outperforms existing Chinese AI models, Wang added. However, he cautioned that direct comparisons between the AI models are difficult, since performance varies by task and benchmarks don't always reflect real-world use.

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More efficient and better at complex tasks According to Meta, Muse Spark 1.3 is more efficient than its predecessor, requiring 25% fewer tokens. It can manage multiple workflows simultaneously without separate sessions. The model has been trained to better execute long and complex instructions, retain information across tasks and demonstrate greater awareness of its limitations.

Safety has been a major focus: the model can ask users for clarification if instructions are unclear and seek confirmation before performing potentially irreversible actions, says Meta.

Meta yet to decide on model weights Meta has not yet decided whether to release the weights for Muse Spark 1.3. Open weights would allow developers to download and use the model independently or to create new systems on top of it.

Wang confirmed that Meta still plans to release the weights for Muse Spark 1.2. Pricing remains unchanged: Muse Spark 1.3 will cost developers the same as Muse Spark 1.2 via the Meta Model API.

Watermelon model still in development Meta is also advancing work on its larger AI model, code-named Watermelon. Wang told Bloomberg the project is “on track” and will be “very competitive”, though he did not provide a release date.

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