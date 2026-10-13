Meta launches Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full AI models: Features, pricing and availability

Meta on Monday introduced two new high-quality artificial intelligence (AI) models, Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, designed to handle complex tasks such as coding, professional workflows and long-term personal support. Developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, the models compete with leading AI developers, including OpenAI, Anthropic and Google.

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The new models build on Meta's lighter Muse Spark model, launched earlier this year. According to Meta's research blog, Muse Wonder offers better benchmark results, coding abilities and memory retention. Meta plans to leverage the models to power its Muse AI agent and advance CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision of “personal superintelligence”.

Meta Muse Wonder: Features & capabilities According to Meta, Muse Wonder is aimed at more challenging activities, including software development, healthcare information, finance and legal information. This could be used in the examination of rental and insurance claims and in the development of applications and games.

The models introduce two key elements: Active Memory and Active Focus. Active Memory ensures the AI remembers and brings relevant information together in conversations. Meta said Muse Wonder outperformed Fable, Opus and Astra on the MemoryBench evaluation, which tests memory construction and continual learning.

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Active Focus helps the model recover from technical errors, explore alternative solutions and ask users for clarification when necessary. The capabilities are designed for the AI agent to accomplish complex tasks more efficiently and seamlessly.

The full results below compare Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full with other frontier models across a broad evaluation suite.

Muse Wonder vs Wonder Full: Availability and pricing Meta's announcement said Muse Wonder will be available via the Meta Model API at $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens. The firm will also incorporate it into Muse experiences, it said.

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A more advanced version, designed for developers, businesses and professional users, is called Muse Wonder Full. It provides more reasoning and processing power for challenging engineering and unfamiliar tasks. However, it will not be available through the public API. According to the launch report, access will be restricted to paid Muse Code subscribers with monthly plans ranging from $50 to $200.

Meta faces competition and safety questions The launch comes as part of the restructuring of Meta's AI division by Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang. The company has since launched Muse Spark and the Muse agent and continues to build muscle in its niche of frontier AI.

However, more capable AI agents also raise concerns about privacy and security. Active Memory is the ability to remember what was discussed later in the conversation; as such, there are additional considerations for safeguarding personal data. According to Meta, the models have been trained to safeguard private information and to resist cyberattacks.

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Also Read | Should AI agents have the power to act without asking us first?

According to Meta, Muse Wonder and Wonder Full were trained at its Prometheus data centre in central Ohio, which opened earlier this year.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.