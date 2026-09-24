Meta Muse AI agent gets major upgrade: Digital avatars, smart glasses, Mac control and more

Meta is expanding its personal AI agent Muse with a wide range of new features. The company announced the updates at its annual Connect event in Menlo Park on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg positioned Muse as a key part of Meta’s consumer AI strategy. The agent launched earlier in September to interact with a user's applications and services and perform routine tasks on their behalf.

The new capabilities will enable Muse to transform into a digital avatar, work via AI-powered glasses from Meta, and use apps on a Mac. Meta is rolling out email functionality, shopping integration and connectors for services like GitHub, Notion and Expedia as well. The improvements are designed to make Muse a more effective, behind-the-scenes AI assistant, the company said.

Muse gets a digital avatar for video chats One of the biggest visual changes is the addition of digital avatars. Users will soon be able to have a conversation with the Muse agent using real-time video and create an avatar for it, Meta says.

The feature is powered by a new Muse Realtime Avatar model. Users will be able to speak with the avatar, ask questions and assign tasks, giving the otherwise software-based AI a more physical presence.

Muse is coming to Meta AI glasses Muse will also be part of Meta's AI-powered smart glasses. Users will be able to access the agent using a wake word and communicate with it by voice command.

Meta says Muse will be able to assist with things like customized exercise plans, meal logging, scheduling appointments and purchasing products that users have observed. The agent can continue working in the background and then follow up with the user once the task is complete. The glasses integration will be coming in the next few months, says Meta.

Muse will operate apps on Mac Muse is also getting new features related to computer use, with Meta working to expand them to Mac. Users will be able to assign tasks to the company and let it run apps on their computers, the company says.

At the keynote, Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer, said Muse could help users run a small business or do their work when they're not at their computer.

Muse is getting its own email address Meta said Muse will soon have its own email address. This will enable users to add Muse to an email conversation or forward an email to the agent if they want the agent to perform tasks for them. The feature aims to help Muse operate in the background.

Shopping and new app integrations expand Muse Meta is also expanding its shopping and services platform by developing Muse. It will be able to view the Shopify product catalogue and purchase products via Lync and Shop Pay, Wang said. Meta is also adding support for PayPal payments.

Retail and service integrations are also new, including Best Buy, Gap, Sephora, Walmart, Wayfair and Expedia, and support for Instacart is on the way. Muse will additionally connect with services such as GitHub, Granola and Notion.