Meta Muse AI agent gets major upgrade: Digital avatars, smart glasses, Mac control and more

Meta is expanding its personal AI agent Muse with a wide range of new features. The company announced the updates at its annual Connect event in Menlo Park on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg positioned Muse as a key part of Meta’s consumer AI strategy. The agent launched earlier in September to interact with a user's applications and services and perform routine tasks on their behalf.

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The new capabilities will enable Muse to transform into a digital avatar, work via AI-powered glasses from Meta, and use apps on a Mac. Meta is rolling out email functionality, shopping integration and connectors for services like GitHub, Notion and Expedia as well. The improvements are designed to make Muse a more effective, behind-the-scenes AI assistant, the company said.

Muse gets a digital avatar for video chats One of the biggest visual changes is the addition of digital avatars. Users will soon be able to have a conversation with the Muse agent using real-time video and create an avatar for it, Meta says.

The feature is powered by a new Muse Realtime Avatar model. Users will be able to speak with the avatar, ask questions and assign tasks, giving the otherwise software-based AI a more physical presence.

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Muse is coming to Meta AI glasses Muse will also be part of Meta's AI-powered smart glasses. Users will be able to access the agent using a wake word and communicate with it by voice command.

Meta says Muse will be able to assist with things like customized exercise plans, meal logging, scheduling appointments and purchasing products that users have observed. The agent can continue working in the background and then follow up with the user once the task is complete. The glasses integration will be coming in the next few months, says Meta.

Muse will operate apps on Mac Muse is also getting new features related to computer use, with Meta working to expand them to Mac. Users will be able to assign tasks to the company and let it run apps on their computers, the company says.

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At the keynote, Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer, said Muse could help users run a small business or do their work when they're not at their computer.

Muse is getting its own email address Meta said Muse will soon have its own email address. This will enable users to add Muse to an email conversation or forward an email to the agent if they want the agent to perform tasks for them. The feature aims to help Muse operate in the background.

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Shopping and new app integrations expand Muse Meta is also expanding its shopping and services platform by developing Muse. It will be able to view the Shopify product catalogue and purchase products via Lync and Shop Pay, Wang said. Meta is also adding support for PayPal payments.

Retail and service integrations are also new, including Best Buy, Gap, Sephora, Walmart, Wayfair and Expedia, and support for Instacart is on the way. Muse will additionally connect with services such as GitHub, Granola and Notion.

Meta has made its platform available to other developers to create their own connectors. In one week, the company received over 1,500 applications, according to Wang, demonstrating Meta's effort to expand Muse's use as an AI platform for broader applications.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.