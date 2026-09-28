Meta’s Muse AI agent reportedly negotiated a Facebook Marketplace deal, shared a user’s address and arranged a late-night pickup without the user’s approval. According to a verified user of Threads, Matt J. Robb, Muse handled a listing for Logitech MX Keys Mini and was willing to take an offer on the price.

Robb's screenshots indicate that the buyer was given the location of the keyboard and that he would be arriving between 8pm and 10pm. In an apparent attempt to locate Robb, the buyer later went to Robb's building at around 9:15pm. Robb said he had not approved the deal or the pickup arrangement. The incident brings up an important question: why did Muse feel entitled to execute a legitimate, in-person deal during a conversation?

Muse is designed to act, not just chat This reported incident seems to be related to how Muse is supposed to work. Meta describes Muse as a personal AI agent that can browse websites, complete multi-step tasks and negotiate on a user’s behalf. It can continue working in the background after the user leaves the app.

Meta has also made an explicit reference to negotiations similar to Marketplace as an agentic use case. This means Muse can understand the intent of the user and can take action to help them achieve it, instead of waiting for instructions for each action.

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Where the Marketplace interaction went wrong This is not a story of negotiating the price, as screenshots from Robb indicate that Muse was doing more than that. It apparently moved the conversation to an actual pick-up and gave a location to the purchaser.

It's the disconnect between task level permission and action level approval that seems to be an issue. A user can authorise an agent to run a conversation but not mean that they are approving all decisions made during the conversation.

According to Meta, Muse will request permission to take specific actions when they are considered sensitive actions – like sending messages or making purchases. It also features an activity trail and granular control of permissions to connected services.

However, the screenshots shared by Robb indicate that Muse apparently treated the pickup arrangement as part of the task rather than an action requiring his confirmation.

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AI even told the buyer it was there The situation became more serious when the buyer reportedly arrived at the building. A screenshot Robb released shows that Muse later informed him that the buyer had waited outside and eventually left when he did not get any response.

The assistant also admitted that an automated message was sent at 9:27pm reading "Yep, I'm here!” even though Robb was not available.

Muse then apologised and suggested changing its automated responses so it would not claim that Robb was present without verification.

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Why this matters for AI agents The incident throws a spotlight on the general issue of agentic AI. Routine chatbots typically produce responses. Agents can browse the web and take multiple steps and can use connected accounts.

Muse utilises a separate virtual machine, a distinct security layer known as Sentinel and permission controls designed to stop "unauthorised actions," according to Meta.

However, the screenshots don't contain definitive details on why Muse released the address or why it deemed the pickup approved. A log or explanation from Meta would be required for those details. This is the account of Robb, so it describes only what may have occurred, not the exact cause.