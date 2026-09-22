Meta Muse tops ChatGPT’s first 12-day mobile growth, with 1.8 million iOS downloads vs 1.3 million

Meta’s AI app Muse is seeing faster early adoption than ChatGPT did in its first 12 days after launch, according to new estimates from market intelligence firm Apptopia. Muse recorded 1.8 million iOS downloads in the US and Canada, compared with ChatGPT's 1.3 million.

The comparison covers the first 12 days following each app’s launch. Muse is available on iOS and Android devices, but is currently limited to the US and Canada. By contrast, ChatGPT's mobile app launched more broadly. To ensure a like-for-like comparison, Apptopia therefore used iOS download data from the US and Canada.

Muse records 2.8 million installs globally According to Apptopia, Muse had 2.8 million installations globally in its first 12 days. Business Insider reported on 18 September that the app has also reached the #1 spot in the free apps section of the US App Store.

In addition, Muse is seeing increased daily engagement. According to Apptopia, Muse had 6,42,000 daily active users, compared with ChatGPT's 2,31,000 users over the same timeframe since the release of its mobile app. Muse's iOS app alone had an estimated 3,59,000 daily active users, still more than ChatGPT did during the same time.

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Meta has major distribution advantage The company's own social media could provide a lift to Muse. The AI app can be integrated with services such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

For the most part, Apptopia found that over 95% of Muse customers are also Facebook users and 63% use Instagram. The figures indicate overlap between Muse's early user base and Meta's larger user base.