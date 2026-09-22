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Meta Muse tops ChatGPT’s first 12-day mobile growth, with 1.8 million iOS downloads vs 1.3 million

Meta’s AI app Muse recorded 1.8 million iOS downloads in the US and Canada during its first 12 days after launch, compared with 1.3 million downloads for ChatGPT during the first 12 days of its mobile app launch, according to market intelligence firm Apptopia. 

Pragya Singha Roy
Published22 Sep 2026, 09:26 AM IST
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Meta’s AI app Muse is seeing faster early adoption than ChatGPT did in its first 12 days after launch, according to new estimates from market intelligence firm Apptopia. Muse recorded 1.8 million iOS downloads in the US and Canada, compared with ChatGPT's 1.3 million.

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The comparison covers the first 12 days following each app’s launch. Muse is available on iOS and Android devices, but is currently limited to the US and Canada. By contrast, ChatGPT's mobile app launched more broadly. To ensure a like-for-like comparison, Apptopia therefore used iOS download data from the US and Canada.

Muse records 2.8 million installs globally

According to Apptopia, Muse had 2.8 million installations globally in its first 12 days. Business Insider reported on 18 September that the app has also reached the #1 spot in the free apps section of the US App Store.

In addition, Muse is seeing increased daily engagement. According to Apptopia, Muse had 6,42,000 daily active users, compared with ChatGPT's 2,31,000 users over the same timeframe since the release of its mobile app. Muse's iOS app alone had an estimated 3,59,000 daily active users, still more than ChatGPT did during the same time.

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Meta has major distribution advantage

The company's own social media could provide a lift to Muse. The AI app can be integrated with services such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

For the most part, Apptopia found that over 95% of Muse customers are also Facebook users and 63% use Instagram. The figures indicate overlap between Muse's early user base and Meta's larger user base.

Also Read | Meta Muse AI agent explained: How it works, features, price, privacy concerns

Apptopia data is based on estimates

The figures are not official Meta numbers. Apptopia does not have access to Meta's download or user data, and it offers third-party estimates. However, there are some limitations to this comparison due to the different launch conditions of Muse and ChatGPT. However, the initial numbers indicate high demand for Meta's new AI application.

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About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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