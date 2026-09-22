Meta Muse tops ChatGPT’s first 12-day mobile growth, with 1.8 million iOS downloads vs 1.3 million

Meta’s AI app Muse is seeing faster early adoption than ChatGPT did in its first 12 days after launch, according to new estimates from market intelligence firm Apptopia. Muse recorded 1.8 million iOS downloads in the US and Canada, compared with ChatGPT's 1.3 million.

Advertisement

The comparison covers the first 12 days following each app’s launch. Muse is available on iOS and Android devices, but is currently limited to the US and Canada. By contrast, ChatGPT's mobile app launched more broadly. To ensure a like-for-like comparison, Apptopia therefore used iOS download data from the US and Canada.

Muse records 2.8 million installs globally According to Apptopia, Muse had 2.8 million installations globally in its first 12 days. Business Insider reported on 18 September that the app has also reached the #1 spot in the free apps section of the US App Store.

In addition, Muse is seeing increased daily engagement. According to Apptopia, Muse had 6,42,000 daily active users, compared with ChatGPT's 2,31,000 users over the same timeframe since the release of its mobile app. Muse's iOS app alone had an estimated 3,59,000 daily active users, still more than ChatGPT did during the same time.

Advertisement

Also Read | The AI clash: Why Obama is pushing for tougher rules as Trump unveils AI Force

Meta has major distribution advantage The company's own social media could provide a lift to Muse. The AI app can be integrated with services such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

For the most part, Apptopia found that over 95% of Muse customers are also Facebook users and 63% use Instagram. The figures indicate overlap between Muse's early user base and Meta's larger user base.

Apptopia data is based on estimates The figures are not official Meta numbers. Apptopia does not have access to Meta's download or user data, and it offers third-party estimates. However, there are some limitations to this comparison due to the different launch conditions of Muse and ChatGPT. However, the initial numbers indicate high demand for Meta's new AI application.

Advertisement

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.