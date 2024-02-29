Meta Platforms set to launch Llama 3, aims to provide context to controversial queries: Report
Meta Platforms plans to launch Llama 3 in July, aiming to enhance its AI language model's response to contentious queries. Llama 3 seeks to address Llama 2's limitations and interpret technical questions more accurately, with Meta also focusing on responsible AI usage.
In an ambitious move, Meta Platforms is gearing up to launch the latest version of its artificial intelligence language model, Llama 3, in July. This upgraded model is poised to revolutionize the way it responds to contentious questions posed by users, as reported by The Information on Wednesday.