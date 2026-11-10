Meta takes on OpenAI and Anthropic with Muse Ember AI model: Features, benchmarks and pricing

Meta has launched Muse Ember, a small AI model built for large-scale, repetitive tasks run by AI agents. Announced on November 9, 2026, it targets businesses and developers who want to automate coding, document processing, data extraction and other routine workflows at a lower cost. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Ember delivers more intelligence per dollar than rivals such as Anthropic’s Claude Haiku 5.5 and OpenAI’s GPT-6 Luna.

Ember is part of Meta’s Muse family and is meant to work alongside larger models, not replace them. Meta says bigger models will handle complex planning while Ember handles repetitive execution. It is priced at $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens.

What is Meta Muse Ember? What can it do? Muse Ember is the smallest of Meta's Muse models. It is designed for agentic workflows that require executing several smaller tasks, such as coding subtasks, making tool calls, extracting information, routing, and analysing long documents.

Ember has been trained with Muse Wonder Full, which is the first of its kind released by Meta, according to the company. The development was confirmed by Meta Superintelligence Labs lead Alexandr Wang.

The model natively supports text, images, audio, and video. It has a context window of 1 million tokens and up to 512,000 output tokens. This enables it to work with big documents, screenshots, charts, meeting recordings and videos without using different models.

Meta explained the relationship between its models with the line, "Muse Wonder plans, Muse Ember handles the volume."

Meta Muse Ember vs Claude Haiku 5.5 and GPT-6 Luna

Evaluation results Featured model.Muse Ember (max) Claude Haiku 5.5 (max) GPT-6 Luna (max) Agents AutomationBench-AAE2E business workflows Best result.37.8 13.9 20.2 Agents' Last ExamEnd-to-end agent tasks Best result.61.6 57.0 57.1 Personal Superintelligence IndexInternal composite index of personal and knowledge work Best result.46.8 36.1 37.0 Coding Terminal-Bench 4.0Agentic terminal coding, best published harness Best result.40.9 39.2 16.4 Coding Agent Index-AACoding in real agent harnesses Best result.46 37 31 FrontierCode 2.0-AAReal engineering tasks judged on mergeability 27.2 Best result.34.9 25.2 Multimodal GDP.pdf-AAProfessional work over long documents Best result.22.8 20.8 Best result.22.8 OSWorld 2.1Computer use across desktop apps Best result.69.5(partial)33.8(binary) 68.9(partial)27.8(binary) 50.5(partial)17.0(binary) PerceptionBench (w/ tools)Fine-grained visual perception Best result.80.6 78.6 62.8 General Artificial Analysis Index Best result.36 Best result.36 28

According to Meta, there's a reason why Muse Ember is considered to be a competitive product at a lower price than competing models. According to benchmark results published by the company and Artificial Analysis on November 9, 2026, Ember scored 40.9% on Terminal-Bench 4.0, ahead of Claude Haiku 5.5 at 39.2% and GPT-6 Luna at 16.4%.

Muse Ember got a score of 36 on the Artificial Intelligence Index, which is the top score, and Claude Haiku 5.5 scored 36 as well, while GPT-6 Luna scored 28.

However, Ember did not lead every benchmark. Claude Haiku 5.5 scored higher on FrontierCode 2.0-AA, recording 34.9% against Ember's 27.2%.

Meta also highlighted its cost efficiency. The company estimates that an Ember costs $0.14 per artificial analysis task, while its own Muse Spark 1.3 model costs $2.39 per task.

Availability and pricing Muse Ember comes in Muse-ember-1.0 and the Meta Model API. It charges $0.10 per million input tokens, and $0.004 per million cached input tokens. The cost of output tokens is $0.50 per million.