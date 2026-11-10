Meta takes on OpenAI and Anthropic with Muse Ember AI model: Features, benchmarks and pricing

Meta has launched Muse Ember, a small AI model built for large-scale, repetitive tasks run by AI agents. Announced on November 9, 2026, it targets businesses and developers who want to automate coding, document processing, data extraction and other routine workflows at a lower cost. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Ember delivers more intelligence per dollar than rivals such as Anthropic’s Claude Haiku 5.5 and OpenAI’s GPT-6 Luna.

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Ember is part of Meta’s Muse family and is meant to work alongside larger models, not replace them. Meta says bigger models will handle complex planning while Ember handles repetitive execution. It is priced at $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens.

What is Meta Muse Ember? What can it do? Muse Ember is the smallest of Meta's Muse models. It is designed for agentic workflows that require executing several smaller tasks, such as coding subtasks, making tool calls, extracting information, routing, and analysing long documents.

Ember has been trained with Muse Wonder Full, which is the first of its kind released by Meta, according to the company. The development was confirmed by Meta Superintelligence Labs lead Alexandr Wang.

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The model natively supports text, images, audio, and video. It has a context window of 1 million tokens and up to 512,000 output tokens. This enables it to work with big documents, screenshots, charts, meeting recordings and videos without using different models.

Meta explained the relationship between its models with the line, "Muse Wonder plans, Muse Ember handles the volume."

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Meta Muse Ember vs Claude Haiku 5.5 and GPT-6 Luna

Evaluation results Featured model.Muse Ember (max) Claude Haiku 5.5 (max) GPT-6 Luna (max) Agents AutomationBench-AAE2E business workflows Best result.37.8 13.9 20.2 Agents' Last ExamEnd-to-end agent tasks Best result.61.6 57.0 57.1 Personal Superintelligence IndexInternal composite index of personal and knowledge work Best result.46.8 36.1 37.0 Coding Terminal-Bench 4.0Agentic terminal coding, best published harness Best result.40.9 39.2 16.4 Coding Agent Index-AACoding in real agent harnesses Best result.46 37 31 FrontierCode 2.0-AAReal engineering tasks judged on mergeability 27.2 Best result.34.9 25.2 Multimodal GDP.pdf-AAProfessional work over long documents Best result.22.8 20.8 Best result.22.8 OSWorld 2.1Computer use across desktop apps Best result.69.5(partial)33.8(binary) 68.9(partial)27.8(binary) 50.5(partial)17.0(binary) PerceptionBench (w/ tools)Fine-grained visual perception Best result.80.6 78.6 62.8 General Artificial Analysis Index Best result.36 Best result.36 28

According to Meta, there's a reason why Muse Ember is considered to be a competitive product at a lower price than competing models. According to benchmark results published by the company and Artificial Analysis on November 9, 2026, Ember scored 40.9% on Terminal-Bench 4.0, ahead of Claude Haiku 5.5 at 39.2% and GPT-6 Luna at 16.4%.

Muse Ember got a score of 36 on the Artificial Intelligence Index, which is the top score, and Claude Haiku 5.5 scored 36 as well, while GPT-6 Luna scored 28.

However, Ember did not lead every benchmark. Claude Haiku 5.5 scored higher on FrontierCode 2.0-AA, recording 34.9% against Ember's 27.2%.

Meta also highlighted its cost efficiency. The company estimates that an Ember costs $0.14 per artificial analysis task, while its own Muse Spark 1.3 model costs $2.39 per task.

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Availability and pricing Muse Ember comes in Muse-ember-1.0 and the Meta Model API. It charges $0.10 per million input tokens, and $0.004 per million cached input tokens. The cost of output tokens is $0.50 per million.

In addition, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud have made Muse Ember, Muse Spark and Muse Wonder available. The company intends to create more efficient AI models, enabling advanced AI capabilities to be available at scale.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.