Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Ai / Meta’s advertising business keeps rolling as AI aspirations rise

Meta’s advertising business keeps rolling as AI aspirations rise

Salvador Rodriguez , The Wall Street Journal

Meta Platforms on Wednesday reported record first-quarter sales, with a 27% increase versus the year prior.

Meta’s performance has been fueled by breakthroughs in artificial-intelligence technology that boosted its ad-targeting capabilities. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

Meta Platforms on Wednesday reported record first-quarter sales as the company continued to build on AI-powered momentum in its advertising business.

Meta Platforms on Wednesday reported record first-quarter sales as the company continued to build on AI-powered momentum in its advertising business.

Sales increased to $36.5 billion, up more than 27% compared to a year prior and a record for the January-to-March period, exceeding analyst expectations. The revenue growth was up slightly compared to a quarter prior, when Meta reported annual revenue growth of 25%.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Sales increased to $36.5 billion, up more than 27% compared to a year prior and a record for the January-to-March period, exceeding analyst expectations. The revenue growth was up slightly compared to a quarter prior, when Meta reported annual revenue growth of 25%.

Meta’s performance has been fueled by breakthroughs in artificial-intelligence technology that boosted its ad-targeting capabilities. Those advancements in AI have helped Meta overcome challenges posed by privacy changes implemented by Apple that erased $10 billion of revenue for the social media company in 2022.

In April, Meta released its latest large language model, Llama 3, and announced that it would begin featuring the technology more prominently in apps including Instagram and WhatsApp. Llama 3 is capable of instantly generating images and providing users with article summaries.

After the company moved to reduce costs significantly in what Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg called a “year of efficiency" in 2023, investors grew concerned about the risks of Meta’s heavy investments in AI, said Paul Marino, chief revenue officer of GraniteShares, an issuer of exchange-traded funds focused on Meta and other widely-traded tech stocks.

The recent release of Llama 3, which is “open sourced" and thus free for individual and business users, has put the company in “pole position," he said. “Public trust in the platform will be higher."

Write to Salvador Rodriguez at salvador.rodriguez@wsj.com

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.