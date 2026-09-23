Meta’s new AI agent is an instant hit—and the backlash has already begun

Meta Platforms appears to have a hit AI product on its hands, but the company’s path to ultimate domination in this next chapter of consumer AI use is anything but assured.
Meta Platforms appears to have a hit AI product on its hands, but the company’s path to ultimate domination in this next chapter of consumer AI use is anything but assured.
Two weeks ago, Meta launched a new, easy-to-use personal AI agent called Muse. The app, which is how users access the agent, has been sitting at No. 1 on Apple’s U.S. App Store since Friday, sending Meta’s stock up 11% Monday.
Two weeks ago, Meta launched a new, easy-to-use personal AI agent called Muse. The app, which is how users access the agent, has been sitting at No. 1 on Apple’s U.S. App Store since Friday, sending Meta’s stock up 11% Monday.
Access to other websites
Muse is also only as good as the websites it has access to, and on Sunday night Amazon made it a worse product.
The online shopping behemoth blocked Muse from accessing its site and purchasing items for its users. In doing so, Amazon said it wasn’t made aware in advance that Muse would be accessing its store and that it didn’t authorize such action.
“We think it’s fairly straightforward that third-party applications that offer to make purchases on behalf of customers from other businesses should operate openly and respect service provider decisions about whether or not to participate,” an Amazon spokesperson said.
Meta declined to comment on Amazon’s action.
In addition to selling goods, Amazon’s shopping site has a large advertising business, and it won’t want to cede any ground to Meta in that space, analysts said. If agents do more shopping for users in the future, that means fewer humans to show ads to, and a potential rethinking of Amazon’s business model.
“Almost all of the internet marketplaces either have a very large advertising business or plan to build one over time,” said Josh Beck, a tech analyst at Raymond James. “So this, I think, is a major chokepoint.” Beck added that the sites need to believe working with AI agents will bring enough new users to their platforms to boost their revenues and not become “net negative.”
Otherwise, they won’t allow agents on their sites, he said. Meta said it has established partnerships with a number of brands, including Shopify, Instacart and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The early and rapid adoption of Muse that has manifested in recent days is also igniting fears that AI will disrupt certain industries, including financial services. Shares sold off Tuesday in wealth-management firms, brokerage houses and even big banks, including a drop of more than 6% for Charles Schwab. Travel-site owner Booking Holdings and insurance-provider Allstate were also hit.
Future competition
Meta must gain market share and not lose it to the likes of OpenAI and Google, which analysts expect to release comparable products in the near term.
Meta does have a first-mover advantage and, as parent company to Instagram and Facebook, has millions of people’s data already and a distribution mechanism that is almost second to none, analysts say. The only other comparable product in the market right now is an AI agent from a startup called Instinct that is also gaining steam but is invite-only.
“Time to market matters here,” said Ken Gawrelski, an analyst with Wells Fargo. “These assistants get better and better as we, the consumers, learn how to best interact with them and direct our agents.”
At the same time, he added, Google has a lot of computing capacity it could redeploy to create a similar product in terms of privacy and security. Muse uses a significant amount of computing since each agent runs on its own virtual computer.
Analysts also expect OpenAI to announce a consumer AI agent in the next week or two, and for Apple to get in the game at some point, too.
“It’s way too early to have a firm view on how this will develop,” said Beck, the Raymond James analyst. “But everyone started to move in this direction.”
Write to Meghan Bobrowsky at meghan.bobrowsky@wsj.com