AI Tool of the Week: this Copilot feature finds what Ctrl+F cannot

The AI tool we unlocked today is: Microsoft 365 Copilot's Scanned Document Search
What problem does it solve?
Here is a pain point almost every professional has quietly accepted as normal: the moment a document becomes a scan, a screenshot or a photo, it disappears from search.
A scanned contract sits in a Word file, a table gets pasted in as a screenshot in Excel, a whiteboard gets photographed into a PowerPoint deck, and from that point on, Ctrl+F is useless. The only way to find anything is to open file after file and skim manually.