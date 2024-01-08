Microsoft announces AI Odyssey initiative to train developers in India: How and who all can enroll
Microsoft's AI Odyssey program in India aims to equip 100,000 developers with AI technologies and tools. The program offers learning modules and resources to help participants gain and showcase essential skills in executing AI projects aligned with business objectives.
