AI Tool of the Week: this Copilot feature can automate your monthly Excel reports

The AI capability unlocked today is Copilot in Excel: Skill Builder
What problem does Skill Builder solve?
Every finance team has a monthly ritual. Actuals arrive, someone rebuilds the variance pack, reapplies the formatting, rewrites the commentary, and repeats it four weeks later. The logic lives in one analyst’s head, so the output shifts with whoever prepares it.
A skill is a saved set of instructions that tells Copilot how you want a task done: the layout, the formatting and the tone of the commentary. Call it by name and Copilot follows those instructions each time.