The upcoming Microsoft Copilot update is anticipated to include enhancements such as the transition to GPT-4 Turbo, an advanced Code Interpreter, and the integration of the latest DALL-E 3 model.

Over the past few years, Microsoft has been actively integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its suite of products, including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge, and Windows. In pursuit of an AI-assisted future, the tech giant has introduced a diverse array of products and services harnessing the capabilities of AI. Among these offerings is Bing Chat, Microsoft's proprietary AI chatbot, unveiled in recent months.

The consolidation of various AI services under a unified brand, Microsoft Copilot, marks a significant step in the company's strategy. However, Microsoft is not resting on its laurels, as it has recently revealed plans to introduce a host of upcoming AI features. Keep an eye out for the upcoming additions to Microsoft Copilot, including the integration of GPT-4 Turbo, a Code Interpreter, and the latest DALL-E 3 model.

Here are the expected features:

Microsoft has revealed in a blog post that it is set to integrate OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, into its systems. This incorporation will empower users to handle not only lengthier but also more intricate tasks. Currently undergoing testing with a select group of users, GPT-4 Turbo is slated to be broadly integrated into Microsoft Copilot in the upcoming weeks.

The recently introduced DALL-E 3 model update brings enhanced capabilities, allowing users to generate higher quality and more accurately matched images based on their prompts. These features are now accessible to users, who can utilize them by instructing Copilot to create an image or by visiting bing.com/create directly.

The Inline Compose feature in Microsoft Edge enables users to choose a specific text on a website and request Copilot to modify it. The AI tool will then rewrite the selected text accordingly. Microsoft has disclosed that this functionality will soon be accessible to all Edge users.

Microsoft has revealed its plan to merge GPT-4's capabilities with vision, integrating Bing image search and web search data. This integration aims to enhance image understanding for user queries, providing an improved search experience. The availability of this feature is expected in the near future.

Similar to ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot is set to receive a Code Interpreter, enabling users to undertake intricate tasks such as precise calculations, coding, data analysis, visualization, and mathematical operations. The Code Interpreter is currently undergoing testing with a select group of users, and a broader rollout is anticipated in the near future.

Lastly, Microsoft is set to introduce Deep Search to Copilot, leveraging the capabilities of GPT-4. This feature will provide optimized search results for complex topics, offering a deeper and richer exploration of the web. It is important to note that Deep Search does not replace Bing Search but provides an additional option for users. All these features are expected to be integrated into Microsoft Copilot soon, aiming to enhance the user experience through the utilization of AI capabilities.

