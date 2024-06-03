Microsoft President Brad Smith warns of ‘Deepfake’ threat in European elections, urges caution
Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, discusses AI's role in European elections, announcing a $3.21 billion investment in Sweden. Despite global deepfake incidents, no major AI exploitation detected. Microsoft trains European Parliament candidates against disinformation.
In a recent interview with Reuters, Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft, addressed the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential use in disinformation campaigns during the European Parliamentary elections. Speaking from Stockholm, Smith revealed Microsoft's ambitious plan to invest 33.7 billion Swedish crowns ($3.21 billion) into expanding cloud and AI infrastructure in Sweden over the next two years.