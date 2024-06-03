Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Ai / Microsoft President Brad Smith warns of ‘Deepfake’ threat in European elections, urges caution

Microsoft President Brad Smith warns of ‘Deepfake’ threat in European elections, urges caution

Livemint

  • Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, discusses AI's role in European elections, announcing a $3.21 billion investment in Sweden. Despite global deepfake incidents, no major AI exploitation detected. Microsoft trains European Parliament candidates against disinformation.

Brad Smith, Microsoft Vice Chair and President (Representational image)

In a recent interview with Reuters, Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft, addressed the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential use in disinformation campaigns during the European Parliamentary elections. Speaking from Stockholm, Smith revealed Microsoft's ambitious plan to invest 33.7 billion Swedish crowns ($3.21 billion) into expanding cloud and AI infrastructure in Sweden over the next two years.

Smith emphasized the importance of acknowledging the risks associated with AI, particularly in the creation of abusive content such as deepfakes. While acknowledging the growing use of AI-generated deepfakes in elections globally, including in countries like India, the United States, Pakistan, and Indonesia, Smith reassured that Microsoft has not detected significant attempts to exploit AI in the European Parliamentary elections.

Highlighting instances of deepfake videos surfacing during India's general election, where Bollywood actors criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Smith underscored the potential threat posed by AI-generated disinformation. He also referenced a recent debunked Russian-language video on YouTube, circulated ahead of the European Parliament election, which falsely claimed citizens were fleeing dictatorship in Poland for refuge in Belarus.

With the European Parliament election on the horizon and the implementation of landmark AI regulations within the EU, Smith revealed that Microsoft has been actively training candidates to monitor and combat potential disinformation efforts. Despite the absence of widespread exploitation of AI in the elections thus far, Smith urged caution, stating that the situation is ongoing and that premature declarations of victory would be unwarranted.

Regarding other geopolitical developments, Smith mentioned the focus of Russian efforts on the Olympics and hinted at an upcoming report from Microsoft addressing related concerns. He noted the International Olympic Committee's decision to ban the Russian Olympic Committee due to its recognition of regional Olympic councils in Ukrainian territories under Russian occupation.

As the world braces for the implications of AI in various sectors, including politics, Microsoft's proactive stance signals a growing awareness of the need to mitigate potential risks associated with emerging technologies.

(With inputs from Reuters)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.