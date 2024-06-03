In a recent interview with Reuters, Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft, addressed the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential use in disinformation campaigns during the European Parliamentary elections. Speaking from Stockholm, Smith revealed Microsoft's ambitious plan to invest 33.7 billion Swedish crowns ($3.21 billion) into expanding cloud and AI infrastructure in Sweden over the next two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smith emphasized the importance of acknowledging the risks associated with AI, particularly in the creation of abusive content such as deepfakes. While acknowledging the growing use of AI-generated deepfakes in elections globally, including in countries like India, the United States, Pakistan, and Indonesia, Smith reassured that Microsoft has not detected significant attempts to exploit AI in the European Parliamentary elections.

Highlighting instances of deepfake videos surfacing during India's general election, where Bollywood actors criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Smith underscored the potential threat posed by AI-generated disinformation. He also referenced a recent debunked Russian-language video on YouTube, circulated ahead of the European Parliament election, which falsely claimed citizens were fleeing dictatorship in Poland for refuge in Belarus.

With the European Parliament election on the horizon and the implementation of landmark AI regulations within the EU, Smith revealed that Microsoft has been actively training candidates to monitor and combat potential disinformation efforts. Despite the absence of widespread exploitation of AI in the elections thus far, Smith urged caution, stating that the situation is ongoing and that premature declarations of victory would be unwarranted.

Regarding other geopolitical developments, Smith mentioned the focus of Russian efforts on the Olympics and hinted at an upcoming report from Microsoft addressing related concerns. He noted the International Olympic Committee's decision to ban the Russian Olympic Committee due to its recognition of regional Olympic councils in Ukrainian territories under Russian occupation.

As the world braces for the implications of AI in various sectors, including politics, Microsoft's proactive stance signals a growing awareness of the need to mitigate potential risks associated with emerging technologies.

(With inputs from Reuters)

