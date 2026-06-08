Microsoft says regulatory oversight of AI essential, but not at the cost of innovation

San Francisco: Microsoft, the world’s fourth-largest company, believes countries including India should regulate artificial intelligence in order to build trust among companies and consumers, in the aftermath of an executive order seeking prior access to AI models by the US government.
At the same time, regulation should not come at the cost of innovation, Sarah Bird, Microsoft's chief product officer for responsible AI, told Mint.
The comments come as India reassesses its AI governance framework and as global technology firms race to shape how governments regulate a technology that could transform everything from jobs and education to enterprise software and public services.
Microsoft counts India among its most important growth markets. The company employs more than 23,000 people in the country and reported revenue of ₹29,302.6 crore ($3.38 billion) in FY25, according to filings accessed through Tofler.