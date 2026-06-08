Microsoft says regulatory oversight of AI essential, but not at the cost of innovation

SAN FRANCISCO : San Francisco: Microsoft, the world’s fourth-largest company, believes countries including India should regulate artificial intelligence in order to build trust among companies and consumers, in the aftermath of an executive order seeking prior access to AI models by the US government.
SAN FRANCISCO : San Francisco: Microsoft, the world’s fourth-largest company, believes countries including India should regulate artificial intelligence in order to build trust among companies and consumers, in the aftermath of an executive order seeking prior access to AI models by the US government.
At the same time, regulation should not come at the cost of innovation, Sarah Bird, Microsoft's chief product officer for responsible AI, told Mint.
At the same time, regulation should not come at the cost of innovation, Sarah Bird, Microsoft's chief product officer for responsible AI, told Mint.
The comments come as India reassesses its AI governance framework and as global technology firms race to shape how governments regulate a technology that could transform everything from jobs and education to enterprise software and public services.
Microsoft counts India among its most important growth markets. The company employs more than 23,000 people in the country and reported revenue of ₹29,302.6 crore ($3.38 billion) in FY25, according to filings accessed through Tofler.
Trust first
“We’ve been vocally supportive of this approach (regulation) for years now. There are challenges with this—we’ve dealt with it by making our corporate AI policies more high-level so that our engineering teams can then innovate within regulations to build on-ground technology,” Bird said.
The timing is significant, with India increasingly engaging industry stakeholders as it evaluates the next phase of its AI governance framework.
On 13 April, the Centre constituted an inter-ministerial AI governance and economy group (Aigeg) to examine AI’s impact on areas such as education, jobs and underage users. While comprehensive legislation remains some distance away, Mint reported on 23 April that the government was moving away from its initial “light-touch, innovation-first” stance and considering a more active regulatory framework.
Microsoft has consistently supported government oversight of AI globally, arguing that responsible regulation is necessary to deepen adoption of the technology across industries.
India's role
India is among the key markets helping shape Microsoft's global AI policy and engineering priorities, Bird said.
“The Indian government regularly works with us and reaches out in order to understand how responsible AI development can play out, and Microsoft Research India in Bengaluru plays a fundamental role in this,” Bird added.
Since January last year, Microsoft has announced data centre investments worth $20.5 billion as part of its AI infrastructure push in the region.
India is also expected to play a central role in Microsoft's plans to make Windows more AI-native, with the company projecting that the country could become the world's largest developer market by 2030.
While backing sovereign AI regulation, Bird cautioned against an overly localized approach to AI development.
“Clients such as LTM and Infosys are creating cutting-edge enterprise AI applications in Bengaluru, which makes a clear case therefore that building AI applications with local context will be key to solving various nation-specific use cases. However, any frontier application that gets built solely with local context falls behind the innovation curve eventually, which is detrimental to a country’s AI journey—seeing how fast the industry is growing. The same applies for India as well,” she added.
According to Bird, countries need to strike a balance between building locally relevant AI systems and remaining connected to the global innovation ecosystem.
US template
The debate has sharpened since US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on 2 June requiring frontier AI developers to give the White House access to advanced models and applications 30 days before commercial release.
The move followed growing concerns around AI's impact on jobs and broader economic disruption. An earlier proposal seeking a 90-day review window had drawn criticism from industry participants.
Microsoft publicly welcomed the order.
Bird, who works closely with the US government on responsible AI initiatives, said the success of AI regulation depends on how governments engage with industry.
“The right attitude and specification is crucial to fruitful AI regulation worldwide.”
“On one hand, if the private industry doesn’t participate, you’ll end up with regulations that are procedural in nature, but actually limiting in terms of what the technology can do.”
Navigating that balance, she said, will be critical for the future development of AI.
Enterprise opportunity
Policy consultants in India said that a sovereign regulation of AI is to the interest of Big Tech majors as a formal policy framework could spur enterprise confidence in AI, thereby generating larger revenue at scale for the world’s top tech firms.
“Big Tech has the most to lose if the utility of AI is tarnished by bad actors leveraging open-source AI models to create applications that could inflict harm. On this note, the ability for Big Tech to attract businesses will largely be hinged upon AI appearing trustworthy, and enterprises having a trust framework to fall back upon. It is this that encourages the top tech firms to ask major economies, such as India, to regulate AI,” said Rohit Kumar, founding partner at tech policy consultant, The Quantum Hub.
Kumar further added that with deep capital access, Big Tech firms are well-poised to invest in localization of resources in top economies.
“India is a key market, and Microsoft is already investing in it for data centres and more. This makes Microsoft well-placed to take advantage of sovereign AI deployment in India—and make a case to the Centre to become the company that provides the foundational layer in India’s AI journey,” he said.
Global products
For now, Microsoft continues to develop AI products for global markets rather than creating separate systems for individual countries, Bird said.
“While building a global product could be challenging as every nation frames its regulation on AI, we’re increasingly seeing that most nations at least map their regulations to a common core philosophy—which makes a global product possible,” Bird said.
Bird, who has spent 13 years at Microsoft aside from a brief stint at Meta Platforms between 2017 and 2019, leads the company's efforts to interpret and implement AI regulations across global markets.
Her role has become increasingly important as Microsoft, Google, OpenAI and Anthropic compete to build the most capable foundation models while expanding their ecosystems of developers, enterprises and consumers.
In that race, India is emerging as one of the industry's most important battlegrounds.
Having been in the country since 1988, few firms would know the perks of favourable government regulations in India, as Microsoft.
The author was in San Francisco on Microsoft’s invitation.