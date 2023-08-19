Microsoft's AI generated makes a blunder. Here's what happened…1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Microsoft AI generates flawed article suggesting tourists visit the Ottawa Food Bank ‘on an empty stomach.’ Article removed. Microsoft investigating.
Microsoft has been progressively substituting reporters with AI. The AI-generated material on the platform has been identified to have imperfections. The most recent instance of AI error has been unveiled in an article released on MSN, where it suggests that tourists explore the Ottawa Food Bank and even offers an ill-advised suggestion: "Think about arriving on an empty stomach."