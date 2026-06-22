Microsoft’s Satya Nadella: we can’t let AI giants eat the economy

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has made frequent comments about the potential job losses AI could bring, including a prediction last year that new AI systems could wipe out half of entry-level jobs by 2029. OpenAI’s Sam Altman also predicted significant job losses but said recently that he was “delighted” to have been wrong about it. OpenAI has published a series of policy proposals designed to help people see the potential benefits AI could bring. Both leaders have made dire warnings about safety, and Anthropic has found itself in a fracas with the White House over the potential threats of a widespread release of a powerful new model.