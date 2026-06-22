Microsoft’s Satya Nadella: we can’t let AI giants eat the economy

Satya Nadella helped usher in the AI boom. Now he has a tough message for the companies leading it.
The chief executive of Microsoft is joining a growing effort to take on artificial-intelligence giants OpenAI and Anthropic, outlining in an interview his vision for the next wave of the AI boom, one involving cheaper models, more user control and political messaging that wins the public’s trust.
Nadella offered a blistering critique of how the race for AI supremacy has taken shape, with a small group of companies capturing the value of the world-changing technology as they make dire prophecies about safety risks and job losses, insisting they need vast resources for limitless expansion.
“You can’t say, hey, all white-collar jobs are gone and this could even be a weapon and we will use all the power to build data centers,” Nadella told The Wall Street Journal. The public, he predicted, wouldn’t tolerate just a few models and companies “doing all of the learning for the world.”